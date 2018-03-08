Jacolbey Owens’ three-pointer lifts Warner Robins to first state title

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins boys basketball team finally has its state championship.

Jacolbey Owens’ go-ahead three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left lifted the Demons to a 67-64 win over Miller Grove Thursday at the Centreplex.

It was Warner Robins’ only three-pointer (1-11) of the night.

Owens led all scorers with 24 points. Nelson Phillips added 16 and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Miller Grove, which had won seven of the last nine titles, erased a 10-point second-half deficit to tie it at 64 with 55 seconds remaining. The Demons held the ball until Owens’ go-ahead shot.