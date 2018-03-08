Family files lawsuit in Houston County bus crash investigation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The family of 6-year-old Arlana Haynes have filed a lawsuit against the Houston County School District and one of its bus drivers, Shalita Harris.

It’s been nearly two months since the child died from injuries she received when a school bus crashed on Forest Hill Drive between McArthur Blvd and North Pleasant Hill Road.

“Nothing’s ever going to take away what’s happened to them,” said Angelica Rose’s attorney, David Dozier. “No matter what dollar figure is being sought, not matter what ultimately gets awarded. If it’s a jury that decides. We just hope that no one ever has to suffer through this tragic event again.”

Police say Harris entered a left a curve too fast causing the bus to swerve off the road and roll over.

Haynes was thrown from the bus and later died from her injuries.

According to the suit, the child’s family says Harris negligently operated the bus causing the incident. The family is accusing the district of “entrusting a motor vehicle to an unsafe employee and by hiring and retaining an unsafe driver.”