- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog of The Week is Oden. He is a Great Dane. Regenia Brabham, from Critical Care For Animal Angels said Oden is a great dog who just wants to be loved. Since Oden is a bigger dog he needs some extra space. Learn more about Oden by watching the interview with Regenia Brabham and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here. To adopt Oden you can call Critical Care For Animal Angels at (478) 293-2066.