Cat of the week: Timothy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is Timothy. He is a buff tuxedo kitten who is just shy of four months old.

Timothy loves playing with toys and hanging out with the bigger cats at Kitty City Cat Rescue. Deborah Reddish, volunteer at the rescue center, says Timothy is playful but not crazy energetic. She says he will pair well with young children, as long as they are respectful of him.

If you’re interested in adopting Timothy or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

Kitty City Cat Rescue will also host a yard sale Saturday to support the kitties at the rescue center. The event starts at 7 a.m.