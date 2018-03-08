Bibb County Schools says gun not found at Ballard-Hudson Middle School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District says a gun was not found at Ballard-Hudson Middle School Thursday.

The district says an anonymous caller dialed 911 and said someone had been shot at the school located on Anthony Road.

- Advertisement -

The school was put on lockdown as a precaution while authorities searched the building.

Right now, the district says there’s no reason to believe the call was credible.

The call was made from a disconnected phone number which can still make calls to 911 when the line is not active.

Related Article: Superintendent Jones reassuring the halls are safe at Ballard Hudson

Parents were notified of the incident by phone.