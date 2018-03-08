Dog of The Week: Poncho and Pedro

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -We double your pleasure with two dogs this week. Poncho and Pedro are Our Dogs of The Week. They are Chihuhua’s. Regenia Brabham, from Critical Care For Animal Angels said they are both sweet dogs that want to be to be loved on. They ca be adopted seperately . Learn more about Pedro and Ponco by watching the interview with Regenia Brabham and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here. To adopt either dog you can call Critical Care For Animal Angels at (478) 293-2066.