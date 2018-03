MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wilkinson County High School boys basketball program won its third straight state championship Wednesday, beating Montgomery County 71-68 in the GHSA Class A Public Final at the Centreplex.

It’s the school’s 10th title.

Warner Robins’ boys will play for their first state championship on Thursday when they meet Miller Grove in the Class 5A Final at 8 p.m.