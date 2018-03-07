Macon Chamber of Commerce finalizing deal for new building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce is in the final stages of a lease agreement to move its operations into a building in downtown Macon.

The chamber made the announcement Wednesday alongside the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority, which acquired the building from Mercer University. The brick building is located at 400 Poplar Street. Multiple speakers from the chamber spoke at the press conference, thanking the Industrial Authority and expressing their excitement with the building’s location.

George Greer, the Past-Chair for the Macon Chamber of Commerce said the chamber noticed how much it needed to move when he visited other cities that had the chamber building close to other government and business-oriented places.

“One of the things we noticed was the walk-able proximity in the economic development partners that they had in those communities and we wanted to have that here in Macon-Bibb,” Greer said.

The Macon Chamber of Commerce plans to move in towards the end of 2018.