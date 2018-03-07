North Carolina Tennis Coach sentenced in molestation case in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A North Carolina tennis coach accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl in Macon will spend 12 years in prison.

44-year-old Benjamin Swain was sentenced to 30 years following the incident that happened back in 2016.

- Advertisement -

The District Attorney’s Office says Swain pleaded guilty to enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation after kissing and fondling the girl during his visit to Macon to coach the teenager.

Authorities say Swain met the girl and her family while on an out-of-town tennis tournament. The student was then allowed to play with Swain’s students in North Carolina for a week in May.

Swain then returned to Macon later that month and stayed with the teenager’s family. It was during this time, that Swain was accused of committing the act against the teenager.

The District Attorney’s Office says a friend of the teenager told adults about incriminating text messages from Swain on the girl’s phone.

Swain was arrested after returning back to Macon in the middle of June.

Swain also admitted to molesting a 14-year-old girl and giving her a sex toy. He also told investigators that he’s recorded videos of female students in hotel bathrooms during tournament trips.

He could face more charges in North Carolina.

Swain will have to follow sex offender terms of probation and register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.