Multiple guns found inside two schools in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A week after 5 students were arrested for making terrorist threats to schools, police say charges are pending for two more students in Warner Robins who brought guns to school.

“The school resource officer at Warner Robins High School was notified by administration that a student had a BB gun in his backpack,” said Assistant Police Chief John Wagner.

- Advertisement -

Later that same day, a second student was found to have a BB gun in their possession. The 15 and 16 year-olds were reported by another student and teacher.

“Both those students will receive discipline through the board of education but we will also be filing charges with the Houston County Juvenile Division with possession of a weapon within a school safety zone,” Wagner told 41NBC.

Then on Tuesday, a first grader at Northside Elementary brought an Airsoft gun to school.

Related Article: Man wanted for murder at Warner Robins bar arrested in South Carolina

“The Airsoft gun was still in its wrapper and the student wanted to show it to his friend. One of the students saw it and immediately notified a teacher,” said Wagner.

He says much like the threats they received last week, they’re taking these incidents very seriously.

“I hope these students learn and other students that have seen this understand that, again, this is not a joking matter. You do not bring weapons to a school. A BB gun is a weapon, an Airsoft gun is a weapon and you will be charged with such,” Wagner continued.

Police say the discoveries are unrelated and charges will be filed through the Houston County Juvenile Office.

Though that first grade student is too young to charge, he will face administrative punishment through the school system.

Parents were notified about the incident through an automated message sent out by the district.

School District Spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin declined to comment on the incidents.

Chief Wagner says students and teachers reporting these incidents were a great example of “seeing something and saying something”.

He’s encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious to do the same.