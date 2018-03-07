Man shot in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot while walking down the street in west Macon.

Reports say that 24-year-old Deonte Bryant was walking on Hollingsworth Rd around 12:30 a.m., when someone shot him in the left leg.

Bryant went to Coliseum Northside Hospital, and is currently in stable condition. No one else was injured in the incident, and no suspect information is available at this time.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.