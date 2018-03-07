Man injured following shooting in East Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies say a man accidentally shot himself in an attempt to stop two robbers.

Deputies say 32-year-old Derrick Collins was sweeping a back porch at a home on Sunnydale Drive when two men walked up to him and demanded money.

Collins pulled out his gun and accidentally shot himself in the arm. Deputies say he was also shot in the chest. Investigators are trying to figure out if Collins shot himself in the chest.

The incident happened just before 2:30 PM Wednesday afternoon.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.