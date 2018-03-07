Man cut several times at Magnolia Court Hotel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after cutting another man at a Macon hotel.

According to a release, Bibb County deputies responded to Magnolia Court on Houston Road just after 3:15 PM. They found 58-year-old Danny Chambers with multiple cuts on his left arm.

Reports say Chambers was sitting outside in a chair when 21-year-old Artis Marshall came up and started cutting him. Marshall grabbed a knife from his room and said, “I am going to kill him”. He allegedly thought Chambers touched his girlfriend’s buttocks, two days ago.

Marshall was arrested and is being charged with Aggravated Assault.

Chambers was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.