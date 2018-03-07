Jessica Walden enters State House 144 race

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jessica Walden says she’s running for State Representative in District 144.

She made the announcement this morning on 41Today.

Walden is running as a Democrat.

Cheyenne Warnock of Cochran and Mary Whipple-Lue of Gordon are other democrats who have qualified for the primary.

Danny Mathis of Cochran and Milton Sampson of Twiggs County have qualified as Republicans in the race.

The Primary Election is May 22nd.

Bubber Epps currently holds the seat and is not seeking re-election.