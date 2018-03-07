Two weather systems cause roller coaster temperatures in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cooler and calmer weather can be expected through the remainder of the work week.

A ridge of high pressure will set up across the southeast through Friday. It will usher in cooler air from the mid-west and keep cloud cover at a minimum.

- Advertisement -

Temperatures will drop down to freezing in the morning hours while afternoon highs will trend about ten degrees below average.

By the weekend, this high pressure system will shift east as another frontal system develops out west. Winds will change direction, coming mainly from the south. A southerly wind will along warmer air to flow over Middle Georgia, so temperatures will return to the upper 60’s Saturday and close to 70 Sunday.

Related Article: Drier end to the work week before rain returns this weekend

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).