Bibb County deputies searching for shooting suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the suspect who fired shots inside Club Sparks in Macon.

The shooting happened over the weekend at the club located on Mercer University Drive.

Deputies say Jerome Beasley was fighting inside the club when he pulled out a pistol and shot himself and an employee who was trying to break up the fight.

Deputies say Beasley showed up to Medical Center, Navicent Health after the shooting and left the hospital before completing his care.

Warrants for Beasley were obtained while he was being treated.

Beasley is around 5’3 and weighs 135lbs.

If you can help deputies find Beasley, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.