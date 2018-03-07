1-2 punch: New nor'easter slams East Coast, threatens outages

Traffic was blocked on Route 505 and Niemeyer Road after several vehicles got stuck in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Jack Hanrahan / AP

Beach Avenue in Kennebunk, Maine, has been closed since last Friday, and it likely won’t reopen until this Friday.

Eric Labelle, the town’s public services director, told

New England Cable News that authorities would have to wait for the storm to pass before they could examine the sea walls, roads and culverts.

“There may be some compromised areas,” he said.

As she surveyed new damage along Beach Avenue, Tami York, a Kennebunk resident, told NECN: “It’s just going to add insult to injury.”

Even though Wednesday’s storm wasn’t predicted to bring as much flooding or strong gusts, there were worries about more strains to power lines already weakened from the heavy winds on Friday, this time from heavy, wet snowfall.

“A lot of the same places that were hit hard on Friday will have impacts from this system,” Pugh said.

Impressive #Quinn popping an eye-like central feature just off the coast of New Jersey. Strong convection on its north side, and swift onshore flow creating water rises on south-facing shores of Long Island. pic.twitter.com/AsSnz8pbW6— Dr. Rick Knabb (@DrRickKnabb) March 7, 2018

More than 680,000 customers were without electricity from Maryland to Maine early Wednesday evening, utility companies reported.

In Mamaroneck, New York, in Westchester County, frustrations were building as parts of the area waited for power to be restored from the first wallop — while bracing for the next one.

The estimated restoration time from Con Edison “seems to be a moving target,” Mayor Tom Murphy

told LoHud.com, “which is kind of disconcerting because it doesn’t inspire confidence that they have a plan.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also criticized the utility companies, vowing to review their response to the problem.