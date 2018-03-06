Warner Robins man charged for backing truck into two Centerville churches and more

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents and Police in Centerville got a rude and bizarre awakening early Monday morning.

“We had no idea what we were dealing with. We just knew that we had to find this vehicle and get this person in custody,” said Sgt. Christine Welch.

- Advertisement -

A Warner Robins man is in custody and facing multiple felony charges for plowing his truck into several in Centerville early Monday morning.

“Sometime between 5:00 in the morning and 7:00, we had several people call in about somebody backing into their garage doors,” said Captain Billy Boney.

That somebody turned out to be 69 year-old Alberto Salcedo Aguirre–the man police believe rammed his 2006 Nissan Frontier into several homes and two churches causing upwards of $20,000 in damages.

Related Article: Food truck Fridays return to Warner Robins

“Between 5:45 AM and 7:00 AM he damaged four houses here in Centerville and two churches, and with that, at one of the churches he left a portion of his vehicle behind when he ran into the doors,” said Sgt. Welch.

Welch is one of the lead investigators on the case. She says witness statements along with parts of the car left behind helped them identify the truck and place Aguirre at the scenes.

“We came back and pulled video in the Eagle Springs neighborhood and were able to find this truck entering in around the time that the house on St. Marlo was hit,” she continued.

Right now they believe the locations he hit were at random. But like police, Centerville United Methodist Church Pastor Anthony McPhail believes the incident was no accident at all.

“I was just surprised because where it is at the church there’s not an easy way to just veer off the road and hit that particular door,” said McPhail.

Aguirre hit just a few feet away from the entry way of the church’s pre-school.

“Overall, we’re just very thankful that no one was there, that no one was in the building, that it didn’t happen on a Sunday morning when we have a worship service happening in that room,” McPhail told 41NBC.

Like many others in the community, police are still left wondering why he did it but they’ll have to wait until Aguirre goes before a judge to have those questions put to rest.

Aguirre faces 13 felony charges–including six counts of criminal damage of property and two counts of vandalism to a place of worship.

He’s being held inside the Houston County Detention Center with a bond of $8,400.