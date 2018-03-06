Texas-size primaries mark official start to crucial midterm elections

George P. Bush speaks during the victory party for Texas Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Abbott on Nov. 4, 2014 in Austin, Texas. Erich Schlegel / Getty Images file

In the state’s 36 congressional races, both parties waded through some seriously crowded primaries.

Some, like a sprawling 18-candidate GOP contest to replace retiring Rep. Lamar Smith, played out in safe seats and are unlikely to have much consequence in November.

But others will determine the nominees in some of the nation’s top battleground races for control of the House.

For Democrats, all eyes will be on the 7th Congressional District, outside Houston, where party officials in Washington have

been at war with one of their own candidates, Laura Moser.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sparked outrage on the left when it publicly attacked Moser with

opposition research.

The DCCC concluded that Moser, who is well known to activists for

her anti-Trump “resistance” work, is deeply flawed as a general election candidate after they discovered a 2014 op-ed in which she wrote that she would “sooner have my teeth pulled out without anesthesia” than move to a family ranch in Paris, Texas.

Hillary Clinton won the district, so Democrats think they have a strong chance at ousting the Republican incumbent, Rep. John Culberson, who is seeking his 10th term in the House.

While Texas gets an early start, primaries will continue all the way through September. Next up is Illinois on March 20.