Heavy rain in Middle Georgia Tuesday, sunnier days ahead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front is sweeping across the southeast again. Not only is it bringing rain, but it’s also pulling cold air southward.

TODAY: Light rain showers will enter Middle Georgia during the early morning hours. Heavier rainfall should enter the area closer to 10 a.m. The rain will exit Middle Georgia during the early evening hours.

- Advertisement -

Rainfall totals across Middle Georgia will range from 0.25 inch to 1 inch.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: As the front exits Middle Georgia, the clouds will also clear out. The middle and end of the work week will be sunnier as a ridge of high pressure sets up over eastern Texas. This system is going to cause air to sink and compress, so there will be few clouds in the forecast (air needs to rise to form clouds).

Related Article: Slightly better chance to see some sunshine in Middle Georgia this week

The clockwise winds with this system will pull colder air from the west and push it east. Morning lows will be closer to freezing through Friday, and afternoon highs will trend about 10 degrees below average (67 degrees).

Temperatures will trend into the upper 60’s heading into the weekend. Middle Georgia will be under the effect of another low pressure system and associated fronts, allowing temperatures and rain chances to rise.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch her forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).