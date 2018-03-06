Rain is gone, but cold moves back into Middle Georgia

Good Evening!

After a rainy day across Middle Georgia we are finally seeing clearing and much cooler temperatures. Overnight we will cool down into the 30’s, but this is not the coldest day we will see for the rest of the week



Clear skies will be hanging around for the rest of the week, but it is also going to be getting much colder as a new chilly air mass moves in from the north. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 50’s Wednesday with breezy conditions making it feel even cooler.



Colder air sticks around and temperatures will fall to around freezing by Thursday morning and Friday morning. Be sure to check on any sensitive vegetation both Thursday and Friday AM.



So get ready for jacket weather tomorrow with breezy and chilly conditions this week.

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves

Follow me at: https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistCeciliaReeves/