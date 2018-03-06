North Korea will keep testing missiles and nukes, says defense agency

Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles drive past the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two. Andy Wong / Getty Images file

Several of China’s new long-range land-attack and anti-ship cruise missiles can reach supersonic speeds and can be launched from air, land, surface ship, and submarine.

“The ongoing modernization of the PLA’s nuclear force,” Ashley wrote, is “intended to ensure the viability of China’s strategic deterrent in the face of perceived advances in U.S. and, to a lesser extent, Russian offensive and defensive capabilities.”

In Russia, a

nuclear force is “the foundation” of the Kremlin’s national security strategy, Ashley wrote.

Moscow is building a new nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine and “refurbishing its long-range strategic bombers to carry the newest air-launched cruise missiles, the AS- 23a conventional variant and the AS-23b nuclear variant.”

President Vladimir Putin showcased his ICBM and cruise missile capabilities last week, but Ashley warned that Russia now sees information and cyber as a crucial battlefield as well.

“Russia increasingly considers the information sphere as a new domain for modern military conflict,” he wrote. “The Kremlin is further developing these capabilities and its capacity to carry out information warfare, or what it calls ‘information confrontation.'”

Moscow sees the weaponization of information as a key element in Russian strategy, Ashley wrote, and “employs a full range of capabilities, including pro-Kremlin media outlets and websites, bots and trolls on social media, search engine manipulation, and paid journalists in foreign media, to sway Western attitudes toward Russia and in favor of Russian governmental objectives.”

A questionable U.S. ally is also increasing its nuclear stockpile and developing tactical nuclear weapons, according to Ashley. “In January 2017, Pakistan conducted the first test launch of its nuclear-capable Ababeel ballistic missile, demonstrating South Asia’s first MIRV payload, and in early July, Pakistan demonstrated an expanded-range Nasr CRBM.”