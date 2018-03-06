No one knows exactly where new Nor'easter will hit hardest

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Highway Department fills salt storage sheds on Tuesday. Ben Garver / The Berkshire Eagle via AP

Forecasters said New York City could get 4 to 8 inches of snow on Wednesday, but regardless of the precise mix, the heavy precipitation will likely cause significant problems for New York’s subway system, said Joe Lhota, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or MTA.

Nor’easter hammers the East Coast

“The MTA is taking this storm very, very seriously,” Lhota said in a conference call with reporters. “We’re ramping up all of our operations, and we will be prepared.”

And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters: “The situation becomes more complicated because we haven’t yet finished cleaning up from the first storm, and we’re concerned about a compounding effect where tomorrow’s snowstorm, which is supposed to be significant, may delay the repairs that we’re in the midst of.”

Airports in the region pre-emptively canceled more than 1,000 arrivals and departures for Wednesday, more than half of them at the big three New York area airports, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia in the city and Newark in New Jersey. Amtrak said its Northeast Corridor services would run on modified schedules.

UPDATE on service changes for Wed. 3/7 due to pending severe weather in the Northeast region: Details on modified Acela Express, Northeast Regional, Keystone Service, and Empire Service, along with re-accommodation information can be found here: https://t.co/tIcP0KtpKj— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 6, 2018

Pugh said there is reason for optimism in the forecast, however, since the new system was moving more quickly than last week’s did, and “hopefully we won’t have hours and hours of that high-tide flooding.”

But in many areas, last week’s storm had already done more than enough damage. Even as the storm system was winding up for a new punch, more than 170,000 customers still remained without power Tuesday evening from the last one in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Massachusetts, utility companies reported.

In Duxbury, Massachusetts, authorities and property owners were rushing to beef up the remains of seawalls that buckled on Sunday and collapsed on Monday.

Crews work on reinforcing the seawall along the shore in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. CJ Gunther / EPA

“They’re not even going to be able to pump out all of the water now, so they’re going to have to wait until Friday morning,” Joe Soares, a resident of Duxbury, told

New England Cable News.

Another local, Rene Riley, told the station: “We knew it was going to fail at some point, but we didn’t think it would fail as quickly it did.”

On its way east, the storm system created whiteout conditions in parts of the Northern Plains and the Midwest, which were pummeled with high winds and heavy snow.

It was believed to be responsible for the death of a woman in Adair County, Iowa, before dawn Tuesday, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report. The SUV in which she was riding lost control on a snow-covered highway, over-corrected and struck an oncoming car head-on, according to the report.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig, a spokesman for the State Patrol, told

NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines that two other people were being treated at hospitals with unspecified injuries.