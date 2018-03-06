Man shot in head in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot in the head in Macon Tuesday afternoon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Beauty Queen 98 Cents store on Mercer University Drive just after 5 PM after someone called about a man being shot.

- Advertisement -

Sgt. Clay Williams says it appears the man drove his Toyota Camry to the store after being shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is responsive. Sgt. Williams says the man is speaking to investigators.

We will have more as the story develops.