Local group says garbage ‘tax’ in Macon unfair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several Macon residents say new garbage fees due at the end of the month are not fair.

The local National Action Network says garbage bills are putting some residents in Macon in financial jeopardy.

Last fall, county leaders voted to have residents pay their garbage fees annually instead of quarterly. The change requires residents to pay $300 by March 31st.

Residents then have to pay $240 September when they get their property tax bill, which is the new annual rate.

“You don’t pay in advance for water, you don’t pay in advance for lights, you don’t pay in advance for gas, so why should we pay in advance for garbage collection that may not take place,” says Sarah Hunt, President of NAN.

The organization says the ordinance should be repealed.