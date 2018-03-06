Ex-spy who betrayed Russia critically ill after exposure to mystery substance

Alexander Litvinenko is pictured in London’s University College Hospital on Nov. 20, 2006. Natasja Weitsz / Getty Images

In a report published in 2016, a British judge found that Litvinenko was killed in an assassination carried out by Russia’s security services — with the likely approval of President Vladimir Putin. Russia has denied any responsibility for Litvinenko’s death.

Skripal was arrested in 2004 and later admitted betraying agents to Britain’s MI6 in return for money, some of it paid into a Spanish bank account, Russian media reported at the time.

While there is no evidence of any Kremlin connection in Skripal’s case, intelligence analyst Glenmore Trenear-Harvey, who formerly worked for MI6, told NBC News he believes the case has the hallmarks of Putin’s involvement.

“For this to be in a shopping mall, for this to be in public, and for the fellow himself to be a former intelligence officer, immediately one looks to potential attackers, ultimately that would be as the result of President Putin authorizing it,” Trenear-Harvey said, adding that the incident could serve as a warning to any dissidents within Russian security forces that “it might take some time, but we will get you.”

Richard Walton, a former head of London’s Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism command, cautioned against jumping to conclusions but highlighted that relations between the U.K. and Russia were already near the “breaking point.”

“The investigation must take its course, but if this is state-sponsored terrorism, and it looks entirely possible, then it will have grave consequences,” Walton said during an appearance at the

Security and Counter Terrorism Expo in London.

Not yet confirmed he was murdered, but after the UK’s pathetic response to Litvinenko’s assassination with polonium in London, why wouldn’t Putin do it again? https://t.co/Xh8B4bxmd5— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 5, 2018

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that there were still many questions about what happened to Skripal and his daughter, but added that “no attempt to take innocent life on U.K. soil will go unpunished.”

Moscow said Tuesday it was ready to cooperate if Britain requested help in investigating the Skripal case.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the incident “a tragic situation.”

Yuliya Talmazan and Michele Neubert reported from London. Keir Simmons and Nick Bailey reported from Salisbury, England.