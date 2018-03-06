BCSO searching for suspects in West Macon shooting that left elderly woman in the hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are still looking for suspects in the drive by shooting over the weekend left an elderly woman in the hospital.

Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon deputies got a call about a black car following a gray Dodge Durango down Lilly Avenue and shooting at the durango.

67 year-old Mary Collins was struck in the neck. Investigator Carlos Stokes says the bullets narrowly missed an infant who was also inside the car at the time.

“The one year old in the car seat, a projectile came through the back of the vehicle, through the seat and through the car seat–missed the child–fortunately,” Stokes said.

Though Stokes says there were many people out that day, no one was able to describe the black car in depth or give a license plate number.

If you have any more information call Crime-stoppers or the Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500.