Woman shot in neck during car chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police say a woman was shot in the neck, as the car she was riding in was being followed through west Macon.

Sunday around 2:30 p.m., 30 year old Robert Revels was driving on Lilly Ave, when his vehicle was chased by an unknown black car.

Revel’s wife and two children were in the car, along with 67-year-old Mary Collins. Someone on the other car started shooting at Revel’s vehicle.

One of the bullets hit Collins in the neck. She was taken to Navicent Health. She’s in stable condition.

No one else was injured. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.