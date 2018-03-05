MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing an 86-year-old at an apartment.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a man approached Demille Dallas as Dallas was walking his dog outside the McAfee Towers Apartments on Gray Hwy. The robber asked Dallas for a ride, but Dallas declined telling the robber he was about to eat dinner.

Police say the suspect asked to join Dallas for dinner and followed him to the apartment. When Dallas opened the door the robber shoved him to the ground, took twenty dollars and left.

Dallas suffered an injury to his forearm.

The suspect is described as being in his late sixties or early seventies, five-foot-eight and about 160 lbs.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.