Medical Monday: Causes and treatments for chronic back pain

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many people struggle with chronic pain around the world on a daily basis.

Sheldon Mattox, the director of surgical services at Coliseum Northside talked with 41NBC’S Karlisha Booze on Daybreak about the effects of chronic back pain. Mattox discussed different types, causes and treatments.

There’s an upcoming back pain seminar being held at Coliseum Northside on Monday, March 19, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Click on the video for the full interview.