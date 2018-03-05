Macon Bacon is hiring for first baseball season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon needs employees for its inaugural season.

The team is looking for ushers, ticket takers, security, concessions, bartenders and many others.

“These roles are a very important part of our staff and fan experience.” said Todd Pund, Macon Bacon president. “They will interact with the fans during a game more than anyone else. We will make sure we train every part-time worker in our approach to customer service so everyone has a great time.”

If you want to intern with the team, you can also apply. Those positions include, On-Field Entertainment, Marketing, Ticket Operations, Concessions Operations, Partnership Activation and Merchandise/Community Relations.

You can apply on the team’s website, maconbaconbaseball.com/jobs.