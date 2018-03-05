Kim Jong Un welcomes South Korean envoys to dinner

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military parade on Feb. 8. Jiji Press via KCNA / AFP – Getty Images

Duyeon Kim, a visiting senior research fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum, said there’s a very small window for the South to broker Washington-Pyongyang talks, assuming it’s possible for that to “happen at all.”

She added that America’s support was “fundamental” before the Koreas’ two past summit talks, one in 2000 and the other in 2007.

North Korea has not carried out

any weapons tests since late November, when it fired its largest intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea has said in public statements that it wants an official end to the Korean War. The conflict was halted by a 1953 armistice, but no peace treaty has been signed. It also wants nothing short of full normalization of relations with the U.S. and to be treated with respect and as an equal in the global arena.