Former Netanyahu spokesman signs witness deal in graft probe

Benjamin Netanyahu. Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

On Friday, Israeli police questioned Netanyahu and his wife Sara for the first time in the investigation involving the telecoms company, Bezeq.

In that investigation, known as Case 4000, authorities allege that the owners of the firm provided favorable coverage of Netanyahu and his spouse on a news website they controlled in return for regulatory breaks worth millions of dollars.

Bezeq has denied wrongdoing. Police have yet to make a recommendation about charges in the case.

Hefetz, who served as Netanyahu’s official spokesman from 2009 to 2010 and a media adviser to his family between 2014 and 2017, was released to house arrest on Sunday.

Israeli media reported last month that Shlomo Filber, a confidant of Netanyahu and former director general of the Communications Ministry, will also be a state’s witness in the Bezeq case.

In two other cases in which police have already recommended that Netanyahu be charged, the final decision about whether or not to prosecute rests with the Israeli attorney general. That decision could be weeks or months away.

In one of the investigations, he is suspected of bribery over gifts, which police say were worth nearly $300,000, from wealthy businessmen.

The other involves an alleged plot to win positive coverage in Israel’s biggest newspaper by offering to take measures to curtail the circulation of a rival daily.

The investigations have touched off speculation that Netanyahu could call a snap election to renew his public mandate. Opinion polls show his right-wing Likud party would win the most seats in parliament, despite the corruption suspicions.

An election campaign would also likely delay any legal proceedings against the prime minister.