Community leaders unveil $1.6 million Mill Hill Arts Center in East Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community leaders cut the ribbon on a brand new $1.6 million community arts center in East Macon’s historic Fort Hawkins neighborhood.

The building–originally owned by the Bibb Mill corporation in the early 19th century–will now serve as a place residents can rent out space, take classes and use for educational purposes.

Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison says they hope it’ll be another step toward revitalizing Macon’s oldest neighborhood.

“We know that this neighborhood is of vital interest to the entire urban core of Macon, to the economic future of Macon and we just really wanted this to be a great project and we think it’s really emblematic of what we can do when we work together here in Macon-Bibb,” he told 41NBC.

The project is a partnership between the development authority and Macon Arts Alliance with funding from the county, Renaissance Bank, donors from the Community Foundation and several other private donors.