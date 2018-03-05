Botched execution so painful that inmate wished for death, report says

Courtesy of Bernard Harcourt
After a man who was monitoring the execution — apparently a prison official — informed the medical workers that the execution had been canceled, the doctor said he wanted to keep trying, according to Hamm’s account.
“The doctor then moved to Mr. Hamm’s feet and began examining them and palpating them, stating that he had not had an opportunity to attempt access in the feet,” the report said. “The man then told the doctor to ‘get out.'”
Heath said that because Hamm reported blood in his urine after the botched procedure, his bladder, ureter or prostate may have been punctured. The amount of blood he described suggested his femoral artery could have been penetrated, the report said.
The Alabama Department of Corrections has declined to comment on Harcourt’s allegations or release any paperwork related to it, citing ongoing litigation. Immediately after the failed execution, the corrections commissioner said he did not think the delay represented “a problem” and expected to be able to execute Hamm at another time.
Harcourt filed appeals in two courts on Monday challenging the legality of trying to execute a man twice. Hamm, meanwhile, told the doctor’s he’s having nightmares and daytime flashbacks.
“The flashbacks occur when he is alone, and involve imaging himself strapped to the gurney. He can feel his heart racing during the flashbacks,” Heath wrote. “He is appreciative of the support of other death row prisoners who are asking what they can do to help him recover.”