Botched execution so painful that inmate wished for death, report says

A photo from a medical exam shows the aftermath of the aborted execution of Doyle Lee Hamm. The white circles denote puncture wounds where the prison team tried and failed to insert a needle for the lethal injection. Courtesy of Bernard Harcourt

After a man who was monitoring the execution — apparently a prison official — informed the medical workers that the execution had been canceled, the doctor said he wanted to keep trying, according to Hamm’s account.

“The doctor then moved to Mr. Hamm’s feet and began examining them and palpating them, stating that he had not had an opportunity to attempt access in the feet,” the report said. “The man then told the doctor to ‘get out.'”

Heath said that because Hamm reported blood in his urine after the botched procedure, his bladder, ureter or prostate may have been punctured. The amount of blood he described suggested his femoral artery could have been penetrated, the report said.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has declined to comment on Harcourt’s allegations or release any paperwork related to it, citing ongoing litigation. Immediately after the failed execution, the corrections commissioner said he did not think the delay represented “a problem” and expected to be able to execute Hamm at another time.

Harcourt filed appeals in two courts on Monday challenging the legality of trying to execute a man twice. Hamm, meanwhile, told the doctor’s he’s having nightmares and daytime flashbacks.