Putin's Parmesan: Sanctions war created a Russian cheese industry overnight

Wheels of cheese age for several months in storage racks at Oleg Sirota’s factory. Carlo Angerer / for NBC News

- Advertisement -

The California-born Danilenko moved to Russia, the country of his parents, in the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union and started as a small farmer. In addition to representing dairy producers, he is also part-owner of a large agricultural company.

“The sanctions, in essence, stimulated us to take a much closer look at our own domestic production and most importantly take a careful look at efficiency,” he said, adding that agriculture and food production are among the country’s fastest-growing sectors. Russia was once the world’s largest importer of grain but is now a record exporter.

Sirota, the cheesemaker, hopes to one day export his products as well.

“I am proud to be a Russian farmer,” he said. “This is not about money. I did it because I had a dream of Russian cheese, of Russian Parmesan, that we will be making this cheese — and we are actually making it now.”