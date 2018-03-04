Oscars live blog: Winners, best speeches, surprises and more

Even Kobe Bryant will go home with an Oscar tonight. The basketball legend can add another piece of hardware to his trophy case, as his film “Dear Basketball” snagged the award for Best Animated Short. Before thanking his family, Bryant said, “as basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we did a little more than that.” #GOAT.

- Advertisement - Here’s a list of winners we’re up to so far: Best supporting actor: Allison Janney Best Documentary: “Icarus” Best Production Design: “The Shape of Water Best Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman” Best Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball” Best Animated Film: “Coco” For the complete list of winners, click here.

Yeah, yeah, I know it just won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, but it really is super awesome. It’s a devastating story of what happens to a trans woman, played by Daniela Vega the first trans presenter at the Academy Awards, loses her partner and the indignities she suffers after that. Get the Kleenex ready and go see it already.

The moment ABC thought all of America was waiting for but really wasn’t is here: the release of the Roseanne trailer. It looks, um, exactly like Roseanne always looked.

Big night for longtime fans of Allison Janney, also known as the insanely quick-witted White House press secretary on “The West Wing.” I’m bummed that Janney didn’t do a rendition of “The Jackal,” though.

Meryl Streep bears an uncanny resemblance to the Fairy Godmother from “Shrek” and Twitter cannot handle it.

It’s a historic night thanks to Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman” as it wins for best foreign language film. Starring Daniela Vega, the movie follows a transgender woman as she tries to gain acceptance of the family of her deceased lover. Vega will make history later tonight when she becomes the first openly trans performer to present at the Oscars. It’s also the first win for Chile in the best foreign language film category.

Guess what I want to talk about until I perish: velvet blazers. Because here’s the thing: everybody is wearing one tonight. For real: Armie Hammer, Mahershala Ali, Sebastian Stan, Ansel Elgort. Miguel wore a velvet cape. So nothing else matters, drape yourself in velvet, you deserve it, life is short, please make my dreams come true.

The number of times Roger Deakins has been nominated for the cinematography Oscar: 14 The number of times Roger Deakins has won the cinematography Oscar: 0 The number of times movie nerds will cry tonight if he doesn’t win tonight for “Blade Runner 2049”: A lot. A lot of times.

As if I couldn’t love them any more, Lupita Nyong’o and Kumail Nanjiani spent a moment supporting Dreamers (before presenting Best Production Design to The Shape of Water). “For all the Dreamers out there,” they said. “We stand by you.” So yes. I love them, you love them, we all love them. And now it’s time for them to star in a movie together, thanks.

Is it a huge surprise that Jimmy Kimmel came ready with solid jokes? Well, the guy does it every weeknight. But hey, the stakes were pretty high tonight. And judging by the cackles from the crowd, Kimmel seemed to do OK! Here are four of his best quips: 1. President Trump, are you out there? At the top of his monologue, Kimmel mentioned that “Black Panther” co-star Lupita Nyong’o was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya. “Let the tweetstorm from the president’s toilet begin,” Kimmel said. 2. Let’s avoid another fiasco, mmkay? Kimmel made light of last year’s envelope mix-up — you know, that whole thing where Bonnie and Clyde incorrectly announced “La La Land” as best picture instead of “Moonlight,” the actual winner. “This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away,” Kimmel said. 3. You’re a real gentleman, Oscar Here’s our host praising the golden Oscar statue for his appropriate workplace behavior: “He keeps his hands where you can seem them, never says a rude word — and most importantly, no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitations.” That riff was just of the many ways #MeToo looms over the night. 4. A night for landmarks — or else Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”) is the first woman to be nominated for best cinematography. And in the best director category, Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) and Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) join a short list of women and minorities to be recognized. “If you are a nominee tonight who isn’t making history, shame on you,” Kimmel joked.

In his opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel jokingly warned the crowd “this year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away. Give us a minute ” — hinting at last year’s gut-wrenching moment, where the wrong envelope was given to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway and the incorrect winner was announced for Best Picture. This year, the Academy and accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers, have made sure that envelopes are clearly labeled, allowing the audience and viewers to see from home. Let’s hope this works.

The producers of this year’s show *really* leaned in on these “Magic of Cinema!” montages. I’m not complaining. I’m a sucker for sweeping tributes to Hollywood history and all that. But here’s a very important question about that last supercut: Was that the first time “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” ever appeared in an Oscars reel?

She and Kumail Nanjani get ready to present their category and she will be sure to read the right winner off the card. The only thing better than Lupita Nyong’o is Lupita Nyong’o in glasses.

Taraji P. Henson’s remarks to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet outside the 2018 Academy Awards had many speculating that the star was dissing the long-time host in a year charged by the #MeToo movement. “You know what, the universe has a way of taking care of the good people,” she said to Seacrest, flicking a finger under his chin. “You know what I mean?” Seacrest said, “I agree.” Some sensed Henson was barbing the host for allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which he has strongly denied. But what many people did not see was the end of the interview, in which Henson gives Seacrest a hug and, beaming, says: “Always good to see you. I’ll see you in New York!” Said one obserer on Twitter: “The rest of the Taraji P. Henson & Ryan Seacrest interview that people are acting like didn’t happen #oscars.”

Jimmy Kimmel has told multiple jokes about Christopher Plummer’s age.