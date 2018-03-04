Germany's Social Democrats OK coalition with Merkel as she eyes 'reset' with Trump

Donald Trump and Angela Merkel pictured in Hamburg in July 2017. Carlos Barria / Reuters

That gap, described by diplomats on both sides of the Atlantic as shockingly long, underscores the challenge Merkel faces as she forms the new coalition government later this month and, as German officials suggest, tries to reset the relationship with Trump.

A strong believer in close transatlantic ties, Merkel was the go-to leader in Europe for both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush when Washington and Berlin were navigating the global financial crisis, Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and Iran’s nuclear programme.

But her relationship with Trump got off to a frosty start and has never recovered.

German government officials play down the prolonged “radio silence” between Merkel and Trump, noting that the chancellor has ratcheted back her contacts with many foreign leaders during the months of arduous coalition talks at home.

They say the dialogue between Germany and the United States at lower levels of the government remains strong.

Some question whether any foreign leader can influence Trump, who

shocked his European allies again on Thursday by announcing plans to introduce hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sending financial markets reeling on fears of a trade war.

Still, the contrast between Merkel’s icy start with Trump and the

rapport that French President Emmanuel Macron has developed with the American president is stark.

German officials still expect Merkel — who has continued to talk with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan during times of acute bilateral tensions — to do her best to re-engage with Trump over the coming months.

The two will see each other at a G7 summit in Canada in June and at a NATO summit in Brussels a month later.

U.S.-German contacts may pick up when Merkel finally forms a new government.

As Europe’s largest economy and pre-eminent power broker,

Germany is crucial to the region’s fortunes. Berlin’s partners are eagerly awaiting a new government to help drive forward Brexit talks, euro zone reform and EU diplomatic initiatives.