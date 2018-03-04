Election projections in Italy point to hung Parliament

Election projections in Italy early Monday showed a center-right coalition that includes an anti-migrant party edging past the populist 5-Star Movement but no single bloc or party with the support to win a majority in Parliament.

If confirmed by official results, the outcome could set the stage for weeks of political haggling to forge a new government.

An RAI State TV projection from Sunday’s election showed the center-right bloc in front, with 35.5 percent, and the center-left, which includes the Democratic Party leading the current government, lagging at 23 percent.The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement had 32.5 percent.

Another projection that looked only at how parties fared had the 5-Star Movement snagging 31.8 percent of the vote, far from the threshold it would need to form a government.

The anti-immigrant, Euro-skeptic League of Matteo Salvini had 15.9 percent of the vote, and its main center-right partner, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, came in at 14.2 percent. The Democratic Party had just 19.6 percent.

“Despite a stronger than expected performance, the M5S (Five-Stars) are still far away from securing an absolute majority,” wrote Wolfango Piccoli, a London-based analyst with Teneo Intelligence.

