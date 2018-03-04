During Trump hotel strife, a 'Trump Mojito' but no water

Orestes Fintiklis, center, managing partner of Ithaca Capital Partners, sits with his lawyer, left and a Labor Ministry investigator during an operation to verify that hotel employees are being paid, at Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, Panama, on Feb. 28, 2018. Carlos Lemos / Reuters

Herrera did say that Fintiklis had control of the hotel’s finances and would stop paying bills incurred by the Trump management team.

Under a decade-old agreement with the property’s original developer, Trump Hotels was supposed to manage the property until at least 2031.

As part of a deal to sell 202 of the hotel’s 369 condo units last year, the Trump team attempted to extract an ironclad concession from the buyer, Fintiklis, not to challenge that management contract.

That is precisely what Fintiklis is now doing. Whether the Trump business got a legally binding commitment is a matter of contention.

Trump Hotels maintains that the company will not give in to “mob style tactics” intended to remove it from the property until courts or arbitrators have settled the contractual matter.

“To be clear, Trump Hotels is highly confident that it will prevail in these proceedings,” the company said in a statement released this week.

According to emails sent by Fintiklis to fellow owners of the hotel condo units, his units alone are running a six-figure monthly deficit.

“Our investment has no future so long as the hotel is managed by an incompetent operator whose brand has been tarnished beyond repair,” Fintiklis wrote the owners in January.

During that month, supposedly the peak of Panama’s high season, occupancy ran around 30 percent and hotel unit owners didn’t make enough to cover their maintenance fees, he said.

Donald Trump’s June 2017 financial disclosure shows his company earned a little over $800,000 from the property during the previous 15 months — a paltry amount compared with the payout of between $32 million and $55 million that the company was on track to receive, according to a deal that emerged from the property’s 2013 bankruptcy.

Unlike Trump Hotels’ exit from buildings in Toronto and New York — in which hotel owners and the Trump team negotiated a muted departure and compensation for the Trump Organization — the Panama dispute seems set to end only when Fintiklis or the Trump family business suffers a public defeat.