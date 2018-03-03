Soviet-era 'bone yard' may be source of N. Korea's missile progress

A map showing Ukraine and North Korea. Bing Maps

Underfunded and possibly short-staffed, the Yuzhnoye factory would have been an easy target for arms dealers — especially amid the chaos of conflict in the nearby Donbass region of Ukraine. Since 2014, Ukrainian soldiers and Russian-backed separatists have been fighting for territorial control there.

However, Yuzhnoye has issued

a point-by-point rebuttal to Elleman’s claims.

Elleman still says that the engines deployed by North Korea were modified from the original RD-250 into a single-chamber device — sophisticated adjustments that were likely overseen by engineers from the former Soviet Union. “It wouldn’t be surprising if a few rogue scientists were in North Korea working to support their programs,” he said.

North Korea has long relied on Soviet missile hardware, technology and engineering talent in its nuclear program. The Musudan missile was itself a derivative of a Soviet submarine-launched missile, acquired in the late 1980s or early ’90s.

In the 1990s, a number of Soviet engineers were apprehended at a Moscow airport en route to North Korea, but it is likely that others got through to Pyongyang.

If North Korea did in fact acquire the engines recently, it raises questions about what U.S. intelligence agencies knew, and when. “My guess is if they did know about it, it was post-fact, after the transfer occurred,” Elleman offered.

The technical capabilities of the North Koreans should not be discounted, Elleman noted, since they fabricate the airframes and the propellant tanks.

Elleman says he still believes it is still possible to halt the nuclear program before Pyongyang can definitively claim the ability to strike the U.S. with a nuclear warhead. Negotiations, he believes, could lead to a moratorium on flight and nuclear tests, or the production of fissile material.

But that window is closing rapidly.

“After the Olympics are concluded, I fully anticipate that they’ll resume testing,” Elleman said. “And with each test they become closer and closer to having a reliable capacity to target and hit the U.S. with a nuclear weapon.”