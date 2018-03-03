Northwestern opens probe after Medill professor accused of harassment

The Northwestern University campus sign can be seen outside of Ryan Field on Nov. 8, 2014. Scott Boehm / AP file

The women said in the letter that a larger “whisper network” of stories from the school’s journalism students propelled them to make their concerns public. Olivia Pera, one of the letter’s signees, said she previously filed a complaint with Northwestern’s Department of Human Rights that resulted in a settlement of $8,000 to compensate for the salary she would have received had she not quit her position at Medill due to alleged harassment.

“We just kept hearing more stories and it was something that we had talked about for years,” said Knight, a former Medill student. “His behavior troubled us so much and in some situations, it had done real damage.”

With so many complaints, the letter’s signees wanted further action.

“This is a place of learning,” said Knight. “The stakes are even higher. When [Klein] engages in this confidence crushing behavior, it has real consequences. It can be really damaging.”

Knight said approximately 18 women have come out with their own stories after the letter went public, sending feedback to the email address listed on the open letter. Signees say these women have reported or talked to people from different offices and departments and claim the lack of communication to the school’s Title IX office is partly to blame for the school’s inaction.

“How many women needed to come forward in order for [Northwestern] to believe one?” said Pera.

Under Title IX, students and employees are protected against discrimination based on sex. Federally funded educational programs are required to “take steps to protect its students from sexual abuse by its employees,”

according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Northwestern is committed to fostering an environment in which all members of our community are safe, secure, and free from sexual misconduct of any form,” wrote Northwestern’s Vice President for University Relations, Alan K. Cubbage. “The University takes seriously all complaints that are brought to its attention and investigates those allegations promptly and thoroughly.

College officials would not respond to questions regarding past inaction against Klein

due to the ongoing investigation.

Neena Chaundry, senior adviser for education for the National Women’s Law Center, said it’s not the burden of the students to create a healthy environment, but that Title IX requires schools promote compliance of the law within its halls and prevent these alleged behaviors proactively.

Title IX requirements extend beyond just an investigation, it also mandates the school provide services for victims and complainants.

“The law has always said that you have to take action as soon as you know or have reason to know or should know,” said Chaundry.