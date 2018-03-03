N. Korea calls her a 'poisonous mushroom.' She takes that as a compliment.

Image: Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Il (left) with youngest son Kim Jong Un (right) as they watch a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, in 2010. Kyodo via Reuters, file

Park was born in the northern city of Hyesan, near the border with China. Her father trafficked in Chinese-made goods on the black market — clothes, cigarettes, sugar and rice — and later smuggled stolen metals into China. At one point he was arrested and sent to a forced labor camp.

She describes a childhood of occasional comfort but mostly deprivation — extreme cold and hunger at times, and spotty electricity. Days when the lights turned on were so infrequent that they were treated as holidays. Her dream was to have a landline in the house.

In 2007, Park’s older sister, Eunmi, who was 16 at the time, escaped to China with the help of a smuggler. Park and her mother made the crossing soon after, hoping to reunite there.

What followed was a harrowing, monthslong journey through a

network of human traffickers.

Once across the border in China, Park says that one of the brokers tried to rape her, but her mother offered herself and was raped instead. Eventually her mother was sold as a bride to a Chinese farmer in the countryside.

Park described entering a business arrangement of sorts with her smuggler, who offered to reunite her with her parents if she became his “xiao-xifu,” or mistress. The alternative was deportation to North Korea, likely followed by imprisonment or execution.

Park submitted to repeated rape and participated in the smuggling enterprise as a shepherd for other female North Korean defectors.

Before her ordeal, Park assumed that only animals could be bought and sold.

“I lost my faith in humanity,” Park said. “I mean I could not trust men again. I hated men. I hated humanity. How on earth can people sell each other?”

Park’s smuggler upheld his side of the bargain. He bought back her mother and smuggled her father into China. Her father died of colon cancer weeks later.

Eventually Park and her mother met another North Korean woman, who told them that South Korea grants refugee status to defectors.

Aided by Christian missionaries operating an “underground railroad,” one night in March 2009, Park and her mother crossed the border between China and Mongolia in the near-freezing Gobi Desert. From there they fled to South Korea.

Image: Map showing North Korea and neighbors

