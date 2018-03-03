Man fatally shoots self near White House, authorities say

Law enforcement officers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, close the area to pedestrian traffic, on March 3, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The shelter in place order was lifted after approximately 45 minutes.

As a precaution, the Secret Service shutdown all roads along the White House perimeter. Traffic around the White House was impacted by the order, the agency said.

President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and not in residence at the time of the incident. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had been briefed on the situation.

Final Update: Secret Service can confirm that no member of the First Family was at the @WhiteHouse during today’s incident outside the fence line.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

Trump is expected to return to Washington D.C. this afternoon to attend the Gridiron Club dinner, an annual gathering with members of the press and D.C. politicos.

Stacey Klein reported from Washington. Phil McCausland reported from New York.