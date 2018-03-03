Macon bar draws hundreds of partiers with ‘silent disco’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of people partied to music inside a Macon bar Friday night but if you walked inside – you wouldn’t hear any music!

The company, Sound Off, held a silent disco at Reeboot Retrocade & Bar.

Here’s how a silent disco works – you walk in and grab a pair of wireless headphones, which are connected to a DJ who is playing a certain type of music. At Reboot Friday night, the DJ’s were playing rap, electric and 80’s music. Your headphones light up with the color of the DJ you selected, so you can tell who’s listening to the same music as you.

Chris Martin was at Reboot promoting the silent disco on behalf of Sound Off.

“Music right in your ears, you can still talk to people, for places that have a sound ordinance problem its a party that just won’t stop man,” Martin said.

Sound Off also does silent events like yoga, presentations and movies.

