Two arrested after body found in shed behind Byron home

BYRON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested two men in connection to a body being found in a shed.

The body, that has not been identified yet, was found Friday February 23.

On February 28, David Earl Arrington and Lee Michael Rodriguez were arrested and charged with Concealing the Death of Another and Tampering with Evidence and Providing False Statements.

On December 19, Arrington reported his roommate, Amanda Peeples, missing. Arrrington told a deputy he had not heard or seen Peeples since December 16.

“The strangest thing that alerted us to start with was, he reported it on the 19th but said she went missing on the 16th and that started sending red flags,” said Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

Arrington said Peeples left all of her personal identification, keys, cell phone and dog inside the house on Sherwood Boulevard in Byron. He also mentioned that Peeples was very intoxicated and on Xanax.

“We knew it was a female,” said Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese. “We still don’t have a positive identification but we’re relatively sure that it’s the same missing lady, Miss Amanda Peeples.”

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says both Arrington and Rodriguez’s bonds were denied. He has not confirmed if the body belongs to Peeples or if anyone killed her.

The investigation is still ongoing.