Student sought in fatal shooting of parents at Central Michigan University

Diva Jeneen Davis

Klaus did not say what sparked the shooting, but said police had contact with Davis overnight for a drug-related incident of some kind. Davis was taken to McLaren Central Michigan hospital and released, he said.

Rachel Blizzard, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said after the press conference that Davis was never a patient there and may have gone to another ER facility in Mount Pleasant.

In any event, Davis was not admitted and at around 8:30 am CT (9:30 a.m. ET) gunfire erupted on the fourth floor of the dorm, police said.

The CMU student government sent a tweet urging students to “stay inside and lock your doors.” Parents were urged to stay away from the campus and not try to pick up their children.

Klaus said did not say what kind of weapon was used in the deadly shooting but said guns are banned at CMU. “We have a gun free policy on the campus,” he said.

Davis is from another Chicago suburb called Plainfield. His parents were James Eric Davis Sr., 48, and Diva Jeneen Davis, 47, the university police department said in a release. They had gone to the campus to bring their son home for spring break.

The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home. A sad day in Bellwood and across the 7th District. My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP. pic.twitter.com/B0cykAxFVv— Emanuel Chris Welch (@RepChrisWelch) March 2, 2018

CMU has more than 20,000 students and is one of the biggest universities in the country. Mount Pleasant is about 155 miles northwest of Detroit.

The shooting comes as the nation is still reeling from the Valentine’s Day massacre of 17 students at a

Parkland, Florida, high school, which has reignited the contentious debate over gun control.