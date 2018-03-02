Roads closed due to weekend races in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A few roads will close for a couple of hours Saturday morning as two races get underway in Macon.
The Junior League Road Race starts at 8 AM at Run Fit Sports.
The Undy Run begins at 9 AM at Wesleyan College.
Crews will start blocking off the start locations beginning at 7:30am.
The southbound lanes of Forsyth Road, Vineville Avenue, Forsyth Street, all the way from Brittany Drive to Spring Street will be closed.
The roads are expected to reopen by 11 AM.