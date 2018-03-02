Local Real Estate Agent feels confident about Middle Georgia home sales

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia Real Estate Agent Jen Omega feels confident when it comes to home sales around the area. Around the United States expert say home sales have fallen off by 3 percent. Omega said with new companies coming to the region and the weather turning toward Spring and Summer home sales will take off. She is also in the process of adding Real Estate Agents to her company Omega Properties Group, Inc. Watch the full interview with Jen Omega and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.